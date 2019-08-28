Share:

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Life Saving Foundation (PALS Rescue) has initiated its ‘Safe Canal Project’ that will provide four of Khairpur’s villages protection against drowning. The pilot project was recently inaugurated by Dr Nafisa Shah, MNA and Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Sindh Chapter. The Safe Canal Project aims at creating a safety net for local villagers who are at risk of drowning, especially while performing chores associated with canal water. Under this project, Khairpur’s villagers have been provided with safety equipment to safeguard themselves, especially women and children against accidents which had earlier been prevalent along canal banks.