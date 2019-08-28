Share:

LAHORE - Perveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar arranged a a dolphin show.

More than 1,200 children turned up at the show. Perveen Sarwar distributed gifts to the children and arranged lunch for them.

Poor and unprivileged children from Child Protection Welfare Bureau, Mera Gher, Pakistan Society for Rehabilitation of Handicapped and EFW Welfare Foundation and other organizations attended the event.

Social activist Kiran Aleem Khan, Mrs Murasart Qayyum, Riffat Malik, Fouzia Sheikh and Seema Anwar accompanied Perveen Sarwar. She distributed special gifts to children during show.

Speaking at the occasion and later talking to media Begum Perveen Sarwar said she could not describe happiness and feeling in words after watching this special show with children. She said they were just like her own children. “No service is better than the service of humanity and every section of the society must play role for welfare and entertainment of such children”, she added. She said the Sarwar Foundation was taking all-out steps for children studying and residing in charities. “People who take care of the poor, orphan and distressed children are Allah’s favourite and history remembers such people,” she said.