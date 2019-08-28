Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called his counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu and apprised him of the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), arising out of India’s illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019.

Among other things, the foreign minister stressed that the Indian actions were in violation of UNSC resolutions and international law and posed a serious threat to peace and security, a Foreign Office press release issued here said. The foreign minister focused, in particular, on gravity of the human rights situation in the valley owing to the lockdown of millions of Kashmiris for over three weeks now.

The foreign minister underscored that the situation had necessitated some immediate steps by the Indian government, including complete lifting of the curfew, removal of restrictions on movement, peaceful assembly and release of political prisoners. The foreign minister thanked the Turkish FM for Turkey’s steadfast support to Pakistan on all issues, and particularly its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister also conveyed to his Turkish counterpart deep appreciation for President Recep Tayyip Erodogan’s strong support for the Kashmir cause expressed at every juncture. The Turkish foreign minister reaffirmed Turkey’s abiding support for Pakistan and the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He said that Turkey would continue to be in solidarity with the Kashmiri people for the realisation of their goals.