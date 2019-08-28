Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party Parliamentarians Dr Naf­isa Shah has expressed concern over former President Asif Ali Zardari’s health and stated that he should be under medical care immediately.

She said that the government should not toy with someone’s life. Moreover, she said the court should take notice of this mistreatment as Prime Minister Imran Khan was mis­using his authority by targeting his political opponents.

She said that the PM wanted Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s voice to be silenced as “our Chairman al­ways speaks the truth which is why the government is concerned.”

She concluded by saying that this was not the first time that the PPP leadership had suffered in jails and that “this will only strengthen the Party’s resolve to fight tyranny.”