FAISALABAD - Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Asma Ejaz Cheema has said that 25,000 saplings had so far been planted in different areas during the monsoon season.
Talking to media, she said that plantation under the Clean & Green programme was in full swing and saplings had been planted in all towns of the city.
The PHA had also organised an awareness campaign to motivate people so that they could plant more trees in order to transfer Faisalabad into a lush green city of the province, she added.