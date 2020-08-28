Share:

FAISALABAD - Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director Gen­eral (DG) Asma Ejaz Cheema has said that 25,000 saplings had so far been planted in dif­ferent areas during the monsoon season.

Talking to media, she said that planta­tion under the Clean & Green programme was in full swing and sap­lings had been planted in all towns of the city.

The PHA had also organised an aware­ness campaign to mo­tivate people so that they could plant more trees in order to trans­fer Faisalabad into a lush green city of the province, she added.