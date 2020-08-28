Share:

KHAIRPUR/DADU - The district administration has finalised a security plan to maintain law and order situation during the 9th and 10th of the holy month of Muharram.

Briefing the meeting held here on Thursday, SSP Khairpur Captain (r) Ameer Saud Magsi said that 4,460 policemen, along with 100 female constables, would guard a total of 1,947 mourning processions, which would be taken out in the district.

He further said Army and Rangers personnel would also assist police in ensuring peace during the holy month, said a handout issued here.

He added that all the routes through which processions would pass would be closely monitored with the help of CCTV cameras from a command and control room specially set up for the purpose.

He said routes of the procession would be secured with barbed wires and special passes for journalists, scouts and volunteers would be issued for their identification.

The SSP said he had already convened meetings with the religious leaders of both the Shiite and Sunni sects to create harmony and to implement the code of conduct during the month.

Later talking to the media, SSP Khairpur Saud Magsi said that police would cordon off the areas in the vicinity of routes of processions and would initiate patrolling a day before 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that while police would guard the main processions, ambulances, bomb disposal squads and fire brigade vehicles would also be deployed on the routes. The SSP said that policemen would be deployed at all entry and exit points of the city and the mourners would have to pass through walk-through gates to join the processions.

Meanwhile, SSP Saud Magsi on Thursday visited several imambargahs in the city, including the Imambargah Hydery to review the security measures taken in view of the mourning procession to be taken out on 8th of holy month of Muharram (Friday). Apart from reviewing the security steps, he also inquired from the officials concerned the implementation status of coronavirus SOPs by the participants of majalis and processions.

He also met with the organisers of majalis as well as the community leaders and asked them about the security arrangements.

The community leaders and administrators of imambargahs expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements made by police.

Pillion riding banned in Shikarpur:

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shikarpur Abdul Qadir Ansari has said that pillion riding and display of all kinds of weapons would be completely banned on 9th and 10th of Muharram, and where necessary, Rangers and Army could also be called in. Talking to a delegation of journalists at his office on Thursday, the ADC expressed special gratitude to the religious scholars for their cooperation in maintaining law and order situation, and said that he hoped that during Muharram, an atmosphere of brotherhood would prevail among all schools of thought and the holy month would pass off peacefully.