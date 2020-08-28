Share:

QUETTA - The mourning processions of 7th Muharram-ul-Haram were taken out from Imambargah Nasirul-Aza and Imamgargah Kalan amid tight security on Thursday afternoon. The mourning procession passed different routs including Art School Road, Archer Road, Liaqat Bazaar, Prince Road and ended peacefully at the same Imambragahs at its scheduled time. The speakers on the occasion urged the people to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs of Karbala and prepare themselves to face the new challenges created for conspiracies against Muslims. Tight security arrangements were made to ensure the protection of the people, as well as monitoring of processions was also made through helicopters. All the link roads and streets were closed and the people were allowed to join the procession by adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the elimination of COVID-19. However, on special directives of the provincial government, mobile services had been suspended from early morning 9 am till 8 pm.

At least 68 check posts were set up at various places including sensitive areas and over 50 CCTV cameras had been installed at different places for monitoring of the processions.

People had appreciated the officials of security forces including police and Frontier Corps (FC) for better arrangements during Muharram-ul Haram.