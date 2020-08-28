Share:

ISLAMABAD - Frequent Trump White House critic actress/singer Bette Midler said she went too far in mocking Melania Trump’s accent this week, and apologizing for a tweet in which she called the former model an “illegal alien.” The Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning star -- who has made a second career of posting biting tweets attacking Pres. Trump’s policies and public statements multiple times a day for the past three years -- dropped several especially barbed comments about the Slovenia-born First Lady’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Midler walked things back a bit, tweeting, “Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania ‘still can’t speak English’ last night. I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always.”

“#beBest is back! A UGE bore!” Midler tweeted during the First Lady’s speech from the remodeled White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, referencing Mrs. Trump’s signature anti-bullying campaign catchphrase. “She can speak several words in a few languages,” Midler continued alongside another tweet in which she described Melania as an “awful” woman. “Get that illegal alien off the stage.”

Midler continued lambasting the First Lady, saying she “lacks warmth so severely that I just had to turn my AC down,” in addition to other harsh comments after a speech in which Melania attempted to inject some sympathy for those suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic and racial strife during a convention in which many speakers painted a grim, dystopian future if Trump isn’t re-elected.

Melania Trump, 50, moved to the U.S. in 1996 and married Trump, 74, in 2005, obtaining her U.S. citizenship a year later. She is the first First Lady who is a naturalized citizen and whose native language is not English.