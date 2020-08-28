Share:

SIALKOT - Rivers Chenab, Jammu and Tavi remained in medium and low level flood during the last 24 hours, according to Agriculture Department and Meteorological Department sources on Thursday.

In River Chenab, there was 198,161 cusecs of water up­stream and 188,161 cusecs downstream floodwater at Head Marala-Sialkot on Thursday. The water level continued soaring in River Tavi and River Jammu also due to ongoing spell of heavy rains in the region and even in the catchments areas in neighbouring occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir.

According to the Flood Con­trol Office Sialkot, The River Chenab has total capacity of 11,00,000 cusecs of water at Head Marala-Sialkot. Also, there was low level flood in River Tavi and River Jammu on Thursday. There was 18,467 cusecs of floodwater in River Tavi with total capac­ity of 30,000 cusecs, while there was 10,064 cusecs of floodwater in River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot, Dr Nasir Mehm­ood Bashir, visited the River Chenab and reviewed the flood situation there.

The DC said that flood situ­ation was deteriorating in rivers Chenab, Tavi and Jam­mu at Head Marala and even in the seasonal Naullahs Aik, Dek, Bhed and Palkhu in and around the Sialkot city. The DC said that red alert had been issued in Sialkot district round-the-clock.

WOMAN KILLED, 4 IN­JURED IN 2 ROOF COL­LAPSE INCIDENTS

OIn city’s congested Prem Nagar locality, a woman Khalida Bibi (70) was killed while her daughter Zainab was injured seriously when the roof of their room col­lapsed during heavy rain. Ac­cording to Rescue 1122, the two women were sleeping in the room when the incident took place. The Rescue 1122 workers pulled out the body and the injured from under the debris. In Mori Gate local­ity of the city, three persons--Shoaib, Shehbaz and Rayan were injured seriously when the roof of their room col­lapsed during heavy rain. They were shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.