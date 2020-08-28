Share:

It is a matter of great concern that over the last decades, the humble citizens of Sukkur have been facing many hurdles. Loadshedding is the most serious issue which has remained unresolved.

Owing to long loadshedding, people cannot achieve their desired goals. From shopkeepers to students, everyone’s work is interrupted. Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) is held responsible for the power outages. Despite installing new electric meters and power cable systems, the issue is unresolved.

Though Sepco has reduced power outages from many of it’s feeders, Ahmad Nagar feeder experiences upto 12 hours of loadshedding a day.

In the age of science and technology, the masses of sukkur city still live in the dark. It is requested of all the authorities concerned, to resolve the issue.

FAROOQUE PANHWAR,

Sukkur.