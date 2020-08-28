Share:

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, every institution has started online classes. The focus is more towards online meetings rather than physical meetings.

Meanwhile, Telecommunication (Network services) are facing huge traffic owing to online classes. I had bought Zong EVO with a costly internet package, but it remained useless because it did not properly provide internet.

In Sachal Colony, Larkana, there are no network towers which results in difficulties for students to learn online.

Numerous universities are taking online examinations and it is difficult for students to appear in Online Examinations. Authorities direly need to take effective measures to ensure a proper network system (internet) for the betterment of Students.

ENGINEER WAQAR BADAR

KANDHRO,

Larkana.