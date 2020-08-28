Share:

Rawalpindi August 28 (Online): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

President PHF briefed COAS on steps being taken to regain the standard of Hockey across the country. COAS said Army has always supported sports and especially hockey.

He said that the government is keen to revive hockey and this opportunity should be used to maximum.

COAS pledged Rs50 million out of Army's Welfare Fund for PHF.

Brigadier Khalid Sajjad thanked COAS for continued support to hockey and pledged enhanced efforts towards improvement of standards. It is to mention here that Pakistan Army has already made two Astroturf Stadiums available to PHF in Rawalpindi and Okara.