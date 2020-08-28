Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that the current torrential rain spell has broken the rainfall record of more than 90 years in Karachi and other parts of the province, and urged all the stake-holders in the country to contribute in ameliorating the situation instead of politicising a pure natural disaster.

Speaking to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah over telephone, the PPP Chairman called for well-coordinated emergency steps to control the heavy downpour ravages, its current and aftershocks as nation requires a unified response to the calamity, which humans have no power to overcome overnight.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked Sindh Chief Minister to utilize all the available resources at Sindh government’s disposal to drain out the stagnant rain water from the low-lying areas of Karachi for restoration of normal supplies. Federal government should also play its part by contributing efforts without any political point-making because nature has rolled out a litmus test for the nation to display its unity and collective steps.

He said that rescue and relief operations must be expedited as life of each and every citizen was very important for the state as well as the government tiers.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also asked all political leaders to put their political differences aside, and help people protect themselves with the help of government and the institutions involved, in rescue and relief operations.

PPP Chairman said that this rain spell had broken the records of nearly a hundred years and safeguarding the masses, their lives, properties and assets was our collective responsibility, hence blame-games must end in the greater interest of the people.

Bilawal again asked the PPP elected representatives, office-bearers and workers to help the people cope up with the situation.

He praised those who have already been working 24/7 to assist the citizens during this worst monsoon season across Sindh and sought prayers for them to be able to continue their efforts.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah assured the Party Chairman that Sindh government was carrying out every step for rescue and relief and all the Cabinet members are on the ground to monitor and assist the administration in helping people in this need of hour.