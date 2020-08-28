Share:

River Chenab on Thursday is in high flood level at Head Marala near Sialkot with water inflow recorded at 293,000 cusecs.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that floodwater was continuously soaring in River Chenab due to ongoing heavy rains in Sialkot region and even in the catchments areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The DC said that flood situation was in control here as the district administration had been put on high alert, and it was monitoring the flood situation in district round-the-clock.