LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed grief over the loss of human lives and property due to massive rains and urban flooding in Karachi. In a statement issued from Mansoora on Thursday, he held the federal, provincial and district governments responsible for the problems facing the millions of the residents of the port city. He said successive governments failed to improve infrastructure in the provincial headquarters, leaving the masses in a miserable and worst condition. He issued direction to the workers of the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation (the JI charity) to leave no stone unturned in the service of the people affected by the rains.