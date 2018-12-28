Share:

PESHAWAR - Paying tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on the eve of her 11th death anniversary, Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the peace-loving nations of the world have great responsibility to avenge the death of Benazir Bhutto, adding that elements involved in her assassination were still targeting political leadership of the country.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Thursday, the ANP chief said that political leadership of the country had rendered great sacrifices for the cause of democracy and hundreds of workers of Awami National Party had been martyred in war against terrorism. He said that comprehensive strategy was needed to counter the menace of terrorism and restore peace in the region.

He said that Pakistan, China and Russia could play major role to restore peace in war-torn Afghanistan and bring rival parties on the table of dialogue. He said that today, so called leadership was making tall claims of restoring artificial peace but this would not work until sorting out permanent solutions to the problems.

He said that peace in Pakistan was directly linked with peace in Afghanistan and both the countries should work jointly to wipe out terrorism from their countries to restore lasting peace in the region.

He said that if the ongoing talks between the United States and Taliban failed, it would have devastating impacts on this region; therefore, he said, the stakeholders have great responsibility to work honestly for peace in Afghanistan.

PPP KP FAILS TO ORGANISE any MAJOR EVENT

Pakistan People’s Party did not organise any major event at district and provincial level to observe the 11th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The party is facing several challenges and lack of organisation at district and divisional levels to arrange activities in the memory of the slain PPP leader. It was for the first time in KP in last 11 years that PPP did not hold any function or rally to observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

In district Mansehra, former minister Ahmad Hussain shah resigned from the party and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He had got 29,000 votes and stood second after PML-N candidate Mian Zia-ur-Rahman who secured 29,468 votes.

However, Hussain Ahmad Shah resigned due to differences with the party leadership. Taking advantage of the situation, PTI awarded party ticket for bye-elections scheduled to be held on February 29 on the vacant seat of the constituency. On PK-30, Supreme Court had declared degree of PML-N MPA as a fake and had disqualified him from his seat of the provincial assembly.

Even at district council Mardan, Pakistan People’s Party councillor voted for PTI in election of district Nazim on vacant seat of Himaytullah Mayar. Likewise, in Tehsil council, PPP openly supported the PTI to elect Tehsil Nazim for Takhtbhai.

Besides, the provincial president and general secretary have failed to unite the party workers.

Sources within the PPP said that the workers were severely disappointed with provincial leadership for not taking them into confidence in major decisions.