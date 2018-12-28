Share:

HAFIZABAD - The 11th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto was observed in Sandhu Plaza Raja Chowk here.

PPP district leader Arshad Mehind, founder member of PPP Yaseen Sandhu, Syed Musaddaq Ghaznavi, Mian Yahya, Akram Mujahid, Shafique Rahi and others paid glowing tributes to Late Benazir Bhutto for her untiring struggle for democratic order in the country. They reaffirmed that the workers of the PPP would strive to complete the mission of Zulfiqar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for the integrity and solidarity of the country as well as to struggle for real democratic order in the country.

Low gas pressure protested

Local citizens have expressed grave concern over the low pressure of sui gas in the city which is causing multiple problems for the housewives in cooking meals particularly in the evening. They told the media that sui gas supply often remained disrupted after 8pm. They called upon the SNGPL authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of sui gas to the city to mitigate their sufferings.

On the other hand, the shopkeepers and dwellers of Gujranwala Road near Jinnah Chowk, Mohallah Dhabwala, Alipur Road, Kolo Road, Qatal Garrha Chowk, Mohallah Bahawalpura have expressed their resentment over poor sewage system. They flayed the negligence of the civic authorities for the mal-functioning of the sewerage system. They said that their lives have become miserable due to the choked sewerage system.

as a result of which sewage accumulated on the roads and their lives have become miserable due to foul smell emanating from the sewage.

They demanded prompt action for proper functioning of the sewerage system to save them from any epidemic.