KARACHI - Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo on Thursday said that Benazir Bhutto was martyred for her struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country. In a statement issued here on the occasion of death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, he said that PPP during its tenure had maintained the diplomatic relations with the neighbouring countries. "Shaheed Benazir Bhutto fought against the undemocratic forces for the country, its people and for strengthening the democracy," the minister said.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was still alive in the hearts of masses, he concluded.