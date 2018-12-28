COAS greets Russian Amb, receives Nato commander

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yurevish Dedov and Commander of Nato forces in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called separately on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday to discuss a range of issues covering regional security and Afghan reconciliation process.

Russian Ambassador Dedov called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation between Russia and Pakistan, said a statement by the ISPR.

It said, later the visiting dignitary conferred Order of Friendship, Medal for Courage in Salvation and Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue to ten officers and two soldiers of Pakistan Army in recognition of their cooperation, commitment and audacity during search and rescue operation at Latok-1 to rescue Russian mountaineer Alexander Gukov from 20650 feet AMSL in July 2018.

The rescue mission, spanned over six days, was carried out by Army Aviation under most hostile and challenging conditions.

Russian Ambassador also presented Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue and Letter of Commendation of Russian Mountaineering Federation to the army chief.

The development comes following the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Russia where he briefed his counterpart about the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Since Russia and Pakistan have common interest in Afghanistan, the two foreign ministers had unanimity of views about situation in Afghanistan and emphasised the need for political resolution of the decades old Afghan conflict.

Separately, agreeing on the importance of political resolution of Afghan situation, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander of NATO forces General Austin Scott Miller underlined that only an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led inclusive process can lead to peace.

“Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan,” General Qamar Javed Bajwa told Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Miller, who called on him at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, both military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest with particular reference to regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.

It said that both expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation and underlined that only an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led inclusive process can lead to peace in Afghanistan.

They also reaffirmed the need for continuing harmonised efforts against terrorists and for effective border management.

Miller assumed command of NATO forces in Afghanistan in September, arriving as Washington faces growing questions over its strategy to force the Taliban into talks to end the 17-year conflict.

Miller, former commander of the US military’s Joint Special Operations Command, took over at a time of mixed hope and fear for the Western-backed government in Kabul.

The United States is now a year into its strategy of stepping up pressure on the Taliban by increasing airstrikes and sending thousands of more troops to train and advise Afghan forces, but clear signs of success have so far proved elusive.

Civilian casualties are running at record levels, there have been repeated attacks on major cities such as Kabul and Jalalabad and while the Taliban have not managed to take any major urban centres, they control large areas of the countryside.

Washington has accepted that a purely military victory is not possible and has focused on forcing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

