Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Mujahid Force Centre at Bhimber on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations statement, General Bajwa installed Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of Mujahid Force.

A large number of serving / retired officers including from Mujahid Force were present at the occasion.

Later while interacting with Officers and soldiers of Mujahid Force, COAS appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control (LoC), the statement further read.