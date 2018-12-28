Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday accepted for initial hearing about admissibility of a petition seeking the disqualification of PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari.

The commission will decide on the admissibility of the plea in the initial hearing likely to be held next week. A notice has been issued to the mover of the petition Khurrum Sher Zaman, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s Member of Provincial Assembly in Sindh Assembly.

The PTI leader in his plea had asked the commission to disqualify and de-seat Zardari as an MNA under the Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

The petitioner accused PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of concealing his assets.

Last week, PTI members of the Sindh Assembly led by Khurram Sherzaman had filed the application accusing Zardari of owning an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street, New York, but not declaring it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

Zardari was elected member of the National Assembly in the 2018 elections.

“Because of this act of his, Zardari under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Rules of the Election Commission of Pakistan, as per past precedent, should be disqualified from holding public office under Article 62 (1)(f), as in my opinion he ceases to be truthful and sagacious,” Sherzaman had read out from his application before the media after filing the complaint.

He showed the copy of his letter carrying “documentary evidence” and said that one of the documents “proved” that Zardari owned the New York property. Another piece of evidence, he claimed, showed that one Mehreen Shah was granted the power of attorney for the condo unit by Zardari.

ECP includes helpline details with SMS service

APP adds: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has included the relevant information about its helpline established in different districts with short message service (SMS) 8300 to facilitate the voters.

According to an official of the ECP, under its ongoing voters awareness drive, the commission made this decision and now voters can get information about their complaint or number of helpline of respective district by sending computerised national identity card (CNIC) number to ECP SMS service.

He said voters can get information related to statistically block code, serial number, constituency of voter where voter name is registered, ECP awareness message and helpline number of respective district to get further information.

He asked voters to register their vote on their permanent or temporary address written on their CNIC by December 31.

He also asked them to contact their respective district office of Election Commission to ensure registering as voter on CNIC address.