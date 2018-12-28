Share:

LAHORE - Mother and daughter of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif yesterday met him at Kot Lakhpat Jail where he is serving seven years rigorous imprisonment following conviction in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif, reached the Jail along with her granddaughter Maryam Nawaz and grandson Hamza Shehbaz to see her son in the morning last day. They also dined with former premier Nawaz Sharif on the food which they had brought from home. The Sharif members also brought with them plastic chairs, table and other articles of daily use for Nawaz Sharif in jail. The meeting of the Sharifs was held in jail compound.

Reports say Begum Shamim Akhtar met her son kissing on his forehead and praying for his life and health. She said like the past this time too, he will come out triumphant.

A considerable number of party workers were also present outside the jail.

PML-N central leaders including former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Yousaf Abbas Sharif, Aziz Abbas, Cap (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Junaid Safdar, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Muhammad Zubair, Muashahidullah Khan, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Marriyyum Aurangzeb and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also visited jail to see their party Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

However some of them were allowed to see the former prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif thanked party leaders who came to meet him.

Media reports say during meeting with the Party men, the matters relating filing of petition for setting aside sentence to Nawaz Sharif and the current situation came under discussion.