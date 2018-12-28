Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar and Swabi booked berth in the Osama Shaheed Memorial Table Tennis Championship women final here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday. On the second day in women category, Peshawar defeated Kohat 3-0 while Swabi recorded win against Mardan in straight sets. Earlier in quarterfinals, Peshawar beat Dera Ismail Khan 3-0, Swabi beat Chitral 3-0 while Mardan beat Kohat 3-1. In the special player women category, Zainab beat Gulshan by 3-0 and won the title. Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah was the chief guest on this occasion, who also witnessed the matches. Assistant Director Youth Aziz Ullah Jan, Manager Account Muhammad Tariq Khan were also present. The men singles, women singles, team event men, veterans and men and women doubles would be played today (Friday).–APP