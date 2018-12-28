Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday accorded approval to a new airline to operate flights from Sialkot airport .

The chairman of the private airline, Fazal Gilani, Federal Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Mohammedmian Soomro and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Muhammad Usman Dar met the premier in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the premier accorded approval for the airline to operate from Sialkot airport and said, “The decision of traders to start flight services is a welcome step.”

“Sialkot is becoming an important hub of investment and the government will provide further facilities,” he added.

PM Imran further said, “The government is taking comprehensive measures for the business community. The start of the airline will increase business activities and employment in the region.”

“Traders should present more recommendations and the government will consider them,” he continued.

Speaking on the occasion, the private airline chairman said, “The airline will be operational next year. We are thankful to PM Imran for granting government patronage.”

The federal minister for aviation also welcomed the start of the new airline.