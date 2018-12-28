Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sherzaman said on Thursday that the PPP’s boat was sinking in the tsunami of corruption. “We came to know after speech of Asif Ali Zardari how downhearted and depressed he is. You cannot change the facts by hiding your face in the bush. The speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was against the reality,” he said.

“I congratulate the people of Pakistan facing miserable life-conditions due to corruption that the application against Asif Ali Zardari has been accepted for initial hearing by Election Commission of Pakistan. JIT on fake accounts has also made life difficult for Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari.” Khurrum Sherzaman said.

He added, “Asif Ali Zardari is the owner of two bullet-proof vehicles, which he did not show in his assets declaration. There is no mention of this in the Wealth Statement of 2011 to the present.”

The PTI Karachi President said, “Zardari is looking at his vanishing MNA-Seat and looted money out of his hands. The circumstances are foretelling that next turn to go to jail is of Asif Ali Zardari.”

He said, “Sadly, there was no mention of the name of Benazir Bhutto in his speech even on 27th December 2018 and it means Asif Ali Zardari has accepted he has lost. His address did not show that it was on the occasion of the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.”

Sherzaman said, “They expressed rivalry against the government in gathering held on the name of BibiShaheed. It would have been better if they would have used more time in paying homage to the character of late leader Benazir Bhutto.”

“The PPP Leadership is frightened and scared. The leaders teaching bravery to the public proved themselves coward. The fear of declaration of ineligibility due to corruption has caused sleepless nights for PPP Leaders.

If they are innocent, they should provide evidences for that. PTI doesn’t want injustice with anyone, even with PPP,” he said.