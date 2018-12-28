Share:

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif who is currently detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will chair the first meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today.

On December 21, Shehbaz was elected as chairman of PAC unopposed. His name for committee chairman was suggested by lawmaker Sheikh Rohail Asghar and confirmed by Mushahid Hussain.

The newly elected chairman of PAC will brief members about the working of the committee, what they have done in the past and what remains to be done.

A day earlier, National Assembly Asad Qaiser issued production order for Shehbaz to attend the meeting.

Head of NAB, Federal Investigation Agency and other departments will be in attendance the session. The auditor general of Pakistan will brief the committee.

The second session of the committee will be held on Monday (December 31) and Tuesday (January 1).

Earlier this month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government conceded the chairmanship of PAC to Shehbaz almost three months after a stalemate over the key position.

The PTI government had long stuck to its stance that the opposition should come up with any name other than Shehbaz for chairmanship as he is accused in the Ashiana Housing scandal, but the opposition was of the view that past traditions of the National Assembly should be honoured.