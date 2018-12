Share:

PESHAWAR:- Three children died as the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in wee hours of Thursday. Police said that the tragic incident occurred at Din Bahar Colony where the roof of a dilapidated house suddenly collapsed, trapping all family members under the debris. As a result, 3 children died and their parents sustained injuries. The Rescue 1122 teams and local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.–Staff Reporter