Share:

GUJRAT - A seminar was held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) the other day to promote entrepreneurship or self-business among the students enabling them to contribute to the country’s progress.

The seminar titled ‘Entrepreneurship as career’ was organized by the Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences (FMAS) team led by Hammad Amjad Khan. Dean FMAS Dr Abdul Rehman was the chair of the seminar and noted entrepreneur and Investment Banker Meer Muhammad Ali Khan was the focal person who provided intellectual and practical training to the BBA 1st semester students.

“Our country’s bright future is linked with the promotion of entrepreneurship among the youth. They have the requisite potential and skills to bring about an economic revolution in the country,” Hammad Amjad Ali Khan said.

He added that the mega CPEC project is a great opportunity for our youth to plan and execute their entrepreneur projects.

Dr Abdul Rehman said, “We, a the FMAS, take it as our primary responsibility to promote innovation and self-business culture among the students.” He said that our national journey towards sustainable development goal cannot achieve success without the participation of the youth fully equipped with the latest knowledge and trained in modern skills.

Earlier, Meer Muhammad Ali Khan met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik. Dr Abdul Rehman also attended the meeting.