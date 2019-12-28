Share:

LAHORE - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited the formations of Karachi Corps and Pakistan Rangers Sindh in the border areas.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief appreciated the readiness of the troops for response against any conventional threat.

The Army Chief’s visit came in the backdrop of heightened tensions with India. On Thursday, Indian forces’ unprovoked aggression across the Line of Control resulted in the martyrdom of two Pakistan Army soldiers. Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian shelling.

Earlier, on December 23, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had reiterated support for Kashmiris under siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The Army Chief said this during a visit to Line of Control to meet the troops deployed along the LoC.

Addressing the troops, the COAS said that there will be no compromise on Kashmir cause whatever the cost. “Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness. There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost.”