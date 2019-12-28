Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday admitted federal government’s review petition against the apex court’s judgment wherein it had asked the Parliament to legislate on the appointment/extension of army chief, for preliminary hearing.

The registrar office of the apex court allotted a number to the review appeal. However, the appeal would be fixed for hearing as per the directions of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad.

The government submitted the review petition through Attorney General Anwar Mansoor and the review appeal, a copy of which is available with The Nation lists the federal government through Secretary Defence, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as petitioners.

The review petition seeks formation of a larger bench and to nullify the judgement delivered in the case. It has further requested the court to conduct in-camera hearings of the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem held a meeting with Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan in the SC for consultation before filing a review petition.

Earlier this month, the SC had allowed extension/reappointment of General Bajwa for another six months and asked the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of the service of the army chief through legislation within the period.