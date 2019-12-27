Share:

“Thousands have lived without love, not one without water,” the English poet W. H. Auden once said. And his words ring true in the case of Pakistan where the water crisis is getting worse with every passing day. Multiple studies conducted on the water resources of the country warn the government about the possibility of Pakistan reaching absolute water scarcity by 2025. The water shortage in the country is reaching an alarming level. However, the authorities remain negligent about the crisis that’s posing a severe threat to the country’s stability: politically and economically.

The irony is that every pillar of the state takes up the issue, yet none of such interventions has proved fruitful to this day. Whenever the government tries to deal with the water crisis , it makes hue and cry around the issue. But then the government relegates it to the list of things least concerning to it. The latest report published by the body that Prime Minister (PM) appointed to address the growing discord among the federating units because of the water crisis has some valuable recommendations. If the government takes these recommendations seriously, the water crisis can be managed.

But the real question is this: will the government show any seriousness to deal with the water crisis that has already undermined the national harmony? Only recently, a former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) decided to solve this arduous issue his way. He created dam fund for building dams to solve the water problem that was rightly billed as an existential crisis for Pakistan. But right after his retirement, all talk and debate around water crisis subsided. Was the government insincere? Was it always eyewash? Why has the attention on the matter declined so dramatically? PM Khan says that his government will ensure speedy work on hydro projects. Hopefully, his words will not be made fun of as another U-turn.