ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said yesterday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindutva ideology had divided India.

Chairing a consultative meeting comprising former foreign secretaries here, he affirmed that the fire New Delhi had lit in occupied Kashmir on August 5 had now spread across India.

The session deliberated on Indian atrocities in the held Valley and critical peace situation of the region. The foreign minister apprised the dignitaries of the letter that he penned to the United Nations Security Council president over Kashmir issue.

Qureshi said that 144 days had passed since the military clampdown by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and people have since been kept in dark by suspending means of communication in the held Valley.

He said that the supporters of secular India were protesting against discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act and the Modi government is committing ceasefire violations across the Line of Control to divert attention from internal turmoil.

The foreign minister stressed that Pakistan Army and people are fully committed to defending the motherland.

“Pakistan is exposing India at every platform, he commented. It was decided in the meeting to continue the consultative session to discuss important foreign affairs,” he said. Foreign Minister Qureshi said that India had committed ceasefire violations for over 3,000 times since January this year and more than three hundred people have been targeted in these violations.

He said that there seemed a well thought-out plan of India to destroy peace in the region.

Qureshi said that India has suppressed the ongoing tyrannies in occupied Kashmir through communication blackout. However, despite its desire India could not hide the protests taking place across the country because the Indian government cannot impose curfew in entire country.