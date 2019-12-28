Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said that the PPP will form a new government soon.

In a video message, played at the Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi where the PPP staged a rally to mark former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary, Zardari said: “One day, we will form a truly people’s government in the country. We will resolve people’s issues.”

He said that the rulers were totally oblivious of problems being faced by poor and labourers of the country.“They don’t know what inflation is,”he said.Zardari said that the party truly served the masses in the past.

“If we get another opportunity, we will again rightfully serve the public,” he pledged.Today, he said, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was standing at the same place where Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter were martyred.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari predicted the downfall of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf led government within months.Speaking at a massive public rally at Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi, the PPP leader said that 2020 would be the election year. “The upcoming year (2020) will be the year of transparent election in the country,” he said.

Benazir Bhutto -assassinated in 2007 - served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. She was the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim majority nation. Every year, the PPP holds a public meeting or rally to mark Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary. This year, however, the day has assumed more significance as Chairman of the party and Bhutto’s son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari selected the same venue for the public meeting where his mother was assassinated. The called pulled a good crowd.Bilawal said that: the people were protesting against the inflation and joblessness.

“The economy is on the brink of destruction and the government has excluded over 0.8 million people from the BISP (Benazir Income Support Program) which is a grave cruelty,” he stated.