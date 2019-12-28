Share:

SIALKOT - The district administration has established a well-equipped “Tobacco Control Cell” here at Sialkot DC Office. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir informed that the tobacco control cell would act effectively to ensure implementation of the law prohibiting smoking at public places, district administration offices, police, government departments, hotels, educational institutions, especially colleges and universities, Lorry Adda and parks etc in Sialkot district. He said that the cell would also serve as tool to make Sialkot a smoke-free district.