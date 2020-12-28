Share:

FAISALABAD - Two more patients infected with COVID-19 died in the city, while 27 persons tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 337 since March this year. He said that 193 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during the last 24 hours. He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad were 457, while 6,184 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that of the total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. He said that at present, 110 patients including 41 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 35 including 9 confirmed patients had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.