The highest positivity ratio of coronavirus in Pakistan has been recorded in Abbottabad at 15.95 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

According to the details, Abbottabad was followed by Karachi with 14.81 percent and Hyderabad 14.47 percent.

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 12.54 percent, Balochistan 2.71 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.94 percent, Punjab 4.06 percent and Sindh had 8.61 percent.

Positivity rate in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) was zero percent as no new case of the virus was detected.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 55 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 473,309. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,929.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,974 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 211,276 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 136,147 in Punjab 57,467 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,272 in Islamabad, 18,082 in Balochistan, 8,215 in Azad Kashmir and 4,850 in Gilgit-Baltistan.