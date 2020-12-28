Share:

Peshawar-Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan has directed SHOs of more than 30 police stations to ensure their presence in police stations from 2pm to 5pm daily.

Talking to The Nation, the CCPO said that normally SHOs remained on the move in connection with their jobs but he had now directed them to ensure their presence for three hours daily, so that public knoew about the timing of their presence and could visit the stations in connection with their issues. Meanwhile, Peshawar Police arrested a man who had allegedly thrown acid on his wife and his mother-in-law in Lala Kalay, a suburban area of the provincial capital.

The wife of Jehanzeb had lodged a case after she and her mother were attacked with acid by her husband. Police said that a team formed by SP rural Sajjad Hussain conducted a raid and arrested Jehanzeb in Chamkani area.

The accused confessed to have committed the acid attack over some domestic dispute.