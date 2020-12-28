Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India was conspiring to destabilise Pakistan as the government has solid evidences of Indian involvement in patronising terrorists and other banned organizations in order to create unrest in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at Union Council Multaniwala on Sunday. Foreign Minister said that India had earmarked billions of rupees to damage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Similarly, FM said that India was also sabotaging peace process in Afghanistan.

"Disinfo Lab had exposed India's conspiracies also. Due to inhuman measures by Modi government, the voices are also being heard against the fascist regime from inside India. Instead of addressing local issues, the Indian government was bent on hatching conspiracy against Pakistan. India's nefarious designs could create law and order situation in the region and the consequence would be disastrous," he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was taking practical as well as diplomatic steps to foil conspiracies of the enemy. Armed Forces were successfully abolishing the menace of the terrorism.