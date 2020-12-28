Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The PTI government has failed to deliver despite backing of a powerful institution, says Jamaat-e-Islami Emeer Senator Sirajul Haq.

“Why the prime minister agreed to hold affairs of the government if he wasn’t prepared for the task”, he asked while addressing a public gathering in Lakki Marwat on Sunday.

It was the sixth rally of the JI ongoing movement against the anti people policies of the PTI. A large number of people holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Islami revolution and also holding national and JI flags participated in the rally.

“The JI has also decided to stay away from the politics of the PDM because the alliance is also representing the status quo forces,” said Sirajul Haq, vowing to continue the struggle for turning Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

He criticised the internal and external policies of the PTI, saying it destroyed the economy and damaged the Kashmir cause and proved itself even worse than its predecessor governments of the PML-N, the PPP and Parvez Musharraf. He said the Imran Khan government completely surrendered before the IMF and World Ban and decided to further increase the prices of electricity and gas.

He said the common man was already starving as food was out of mass access due to soaring prices of sugar, flour and other basic commodities. The government made thousands jobless and snatched bread from the mouth of millions due to its confused economic policies.

He said Pakistan could only be put on track if people took stand against the agents of imperialism. He said an interest free economy was the way forward to build an economy.