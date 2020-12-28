Share:

LAHORE-Phenomenal Muzammil Murtaza finally claimed the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament title after stunning top seed Aqeel Khan in the men’s singles final played at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

Muzammil kept on giving tough time to longest serving No 1 tennis player Aqeel throughout the year and had very close and tough fights in many national tournament finals but finally in the last national tennis tournament of this year, he succeeded in downing the top seed and climaxing the title.

Muzammil won the title in a three-set thriller as he won the first set 7-6(5) after a tough battle. But Aqeel then showed his class and made a tremendous comeback to win the second set 6-3. However, Muzammil held his nerves in the third and decisive set, where he played sensibly and kept on putting pressure on the top seed, thus succeeded in winning the third and final set 6-4 and also emerged as title winner of men’s singles category.

Sarah Mahboob had to struggle hard to beat ladies tennis champion Ushna Suhail in the nail-biting three-set women’s singles final 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-4 to secure her second successive national title.

In the seniors 45 plus doubles final, Mehmood Khan and Azeem Khan were up against Rashid Malik (ZTBL) and Fayyaz Khan and outscored the 6-2, 4-6(10-5).

Anwar Saifullah Khan graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. CFO Eighteen Ayman Ismael was also present there as guest of honor.