State building is basically a process which refers to the political creation or the construction of functioning of the state. Its main purpose is to construct a society on the basis of stabilization and sustainable development right from its foundation. Since state-building is that element which actually strengthens the economic, social and political development of the state.

It is important to focus on the goals of state building, as without state-building the development simply never takes place. For example, there are dozens of poor countries in the world who comprises of weak or failed state institutions resulting in no development such as Afghanistan, Haiti and Liberia are some of the countries who are failing due to weak or no state building. State building in all the sense matters as it protects the national security of the state along with fulfilling the economic and humanitarian interests.

In the same way, there are five main goals of state building such as legitimate politics, security, justice, economic foundation and revenues service.

Legitimate politics is one of the goals of state building which indicates that how a state can foster the inclusive political settlement along with managing the conflict solution. Similarly, security focuses on providing full security to the people of the state by establishing proper security systems in the state.

Moreover, one of the important goal of state building is justice which focuses on addressing all the injustices in the society by increasing people’s access to justice. In the same way, economic foundation focuses on generating the employment rate for the people along with improving their livelihood in the particular state.

Lastly, the fifth goal of state building is revenues and services which focus on managing revenue and building a capacity of accountability through different ways and means.

The goals of state building are highly important, because those goals directs the state towards the progress. In a country like Pakistan, national security is always considered as the great point of concern and is considered to be one of the important goals of state building.

Unfortunately from 2002 to 2014, Pakistan faced number of terrorist and militant attacks killing almost 19,886 civilians in all those incidents. The state was unable to provide the proper security to the people. On the other side, Pakistan’s military has ruled the country for almost three decades. This has ultimately entrenched the dominance of the military over all the political process, policy making and administration in the state making it difficult to work on one of the important goal of national security in the state building.

Even though keeping in view the five years term of PPP government from 2008 to 2013 they basically took the responsibility of making a strong counter terrorism policy and internal security strategy but still the issues reside within the political sphere of the country. The institutions of the state become strong only when they work efficiently on the goals of state building.

The system of Pakistan always lack in providing the security to the nation because of its own inclusive political settlements. Lack of political stability and internal as well as external security threats ultimately makes it difficult to achieve the state building goal.

In a current timeframe, considering the performance of the Parliament of Pakistan in context of PTI government which is the majority party of the house, the art of good governance ultimately led towards the improved livelihood of the citizens and this is what the people actually expect from the government.

Even by facts the economic condition of the country might be improving, as the budgets for the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan has been curtailed, but still the living condition of the people of Pakistan is becoming worse with all the passing days.

The unprecedented challenges posed by coronavirus to Pakistan’s economic sector have impacted every single individual of the society. Covid19 have impacted the lives of the people in the form of rising prices of the daily products and have pushed tens of thousands of people below poverty line. Although government has taken initiative in the form of Ehsaas program which will somehow facilitate 12 million daily wagers along with those affected by the pandemic. It would be convenient to say that a state building is never constructed on the basis of promises. There needs to be the proper implementation of the policies which could further strengthen the country in all the ways and means.

But despite of all major goals of state building, there are few points on which government needs an appreciation, and which shows that how actually Parliament is working on the goals of state building. The process of accountability is increasing by the day. The government believes that the process of accountability will continue without any discrimination for the betterment of the people.

Accountability in all the ways is important for the purpose of protecting the money of the state and the rights of the people. The goal of revenue and services in state building actually focuses on building capacity of accountability within a state which is important for strengthening the state. Until and unless the state institutions are working properly there are more chances to have prosperous society.

Lastly, the Parliament of Pakistan have the power to consolidate the state building goals and all the Parliamentarians can influence to rethink the way policies are formed and carried out.

As working on the goals of state building can ultimately lead towards the progressive society. Since people of Pakistan expect from government that they can reform the system which will have more legitimacy and the ability, on the other side to solve the social, political, economic and security problems. This is only possible when Parliament will focus on the goals of state building for the betterment of the nation.