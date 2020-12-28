Share:

Kandhkot - Traditional footwear known as Khussa and Jutti both for men and women are most popular in Pakistan and other countries of the globe. Allah Almighty the creature of whole universe has given different skills to human beings for creating unbelievable, marvelous and adorable things throughout the world. Communities of Samejo and Marwari of Kandhkot have been associated with the manufacturing skills of Khussa and Jutti for several decades. More than 200 artisans of both communities are being affiliated with these works. There was a time when Royal families and feudal of the Asian countries particularly Pakistan and India had keen interest for wearing those embroidery Jutti and khussa at the time of their visit or on any special event. But nowadays the art of embroidery shoes has been found all over the world with different names according to areas and places. When this scribe approached to famous artisans namely Kanya Lal Marwai and Bashir Ahmed Samejo, they told the Nation that this was their ancestral business; however, they had been doing this work from 5 to 6 decades, while hundreds of their family members had been depending only on this business. They said Khussa and Jutti are types of footwear which are properly used in special events and days such as marriages, henna, concerts, eid days and also on special gatherings. According to them, for making it they use only genuine leather and thread. Upon the customer choice, they decorate it in different colours, styles and threads. Mostly leather is purchased from various parts of the country especially Karachi, Lahore, Quetta as well as Peshawar. All products and various varieties are handmade. Dozens of the varieties in Khussa including Sindhi, Punjabi, Jacobadi, Makeshan, Nagrro and others are most popular in Sindh as well as Punjab. Black, navy blue, spring green, violet, grey, pink, purple, orange and particularly red colour is most preferred by the customers. Different qualities and varieties have different prices ranging from Rs6,000 to Rs15,000. On special occasions of marriages, gatherings, special events where young girls, boys even old person prefer to use traditional Kussas and Juttis.

Our products for men and women are exported to national and international level. Replying a question Kaniya Lal and Bashir were very excited that with the support of government of Sindh we had visited different parts of the world including India, London, Muscat, Saudi Arabia and Germany.