QILA DIDAR SINGH - As many as 760 patients were examined at a weeklong free medical camp set up at Basic Health Unit (BHU), Naukhar village here the other day.

The camp had been inaugurated by local MPA Ch Rafaqat Hussain Gujjar. Basic Health Unit in-charge Dr Sundas told The Nation that patients of hepatitis, AIDS, blood pressure and diabetes were examined at the camp.

"Moreover, health nutrition supervisor Dr Imran Ahmed Rahmani administered anti-tapeworm vaccine to at least 3,000 schoolchildren," she added.

An argument occurred between the Municipal Committee (MC) chairman and the opposition leader after the former refused to present past two-year record in the MC meeting.

The Municipal Committee Opposition Leader Haji Sheikh Fiaz along with other councillors attended the MC meeting during which he demanded MC Chairman Sheikh Yaqoob Bahlolia present past two-year Municipal Committee record from February 2016 to 2018.

On refusal, an argument occurred between the two at which the meeting was adjourned. Sheikh Fiaz vowed to take the issue to Anti-Corruption Establishment if the MC records would not be presented in the next meeting.