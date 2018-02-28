SIALKOT - Foreign diplomats from different countries highly praised the peace initiatives of Pakistan and its frontline role for elimination of terrorism.

They stated this during an interaction with the students and teachers of University of Gujrat (UoG) Sialkot Campus during final day of their visit to Sialkot.

UoG Sialkot Campus CEO Rehan Younas and Chairman Faisal Manzur jointly presided over the session. The foreign diplomats discussed the matters of mutual interest. They also stressed a need for the promotion of mutual industry-academia linkages for the stability of Pakistan.

The foreign diplomats said, "The people of Pakistan are peace-loving and they want to establish durable peace across the world." Rehan Younas said that the world see Pakistan with fresh eyes besides acknowledging Pakistan's sincere efforts and sacrifices for establishing global peace.

Faisal Manzur highlighted Pakistan's efforts for the promotion of quality education and enhancing the literacy rate.

Director Students Affairs UoG Kaleem Raza highlighted various aspects of ancient history of Sialkot. The foreign diplomats termed the interaction very positive.

FIA nabs 27 more deportees

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 27 more Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said that these Pakistanis were sent to Turkey illegally by some local human traffickers after getting big amounts from them.

The Turkish Security Agencies had arrested them for entering illegally into Turkish territories and deported them to Pakistan. It sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases. He said further investigations were underway. Two days ago, the FIA had also arrested 74 Pakistanis who had been deported from Turkey.

RAIN

Sialkot region received widespread heavy rain. People enjoyed the rainy and cloudy weather.

It rained for the whole day intermittently, inundating the low-lying urban and rural areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas.

The cold winds coming from the icy Alps of the neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) continuously blew, making the weather cold.

Corruption in school project unearthed

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against district officers (buildings) for embezzling the government funds by using the substandard material in the construction of the Govt Primary School Nangwal building.

The FIR was registered against district officers of Narowal Rao Abdul Rasheed, Sami Ullah, Deputy District Officer (Buildings) Zafarwal Zahid Rasheed, sub engineer Arshad and government contractor Karamatullah for embezzling huge money by using substandard material in the construction work.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment officials said that the technical teams conducted an inquiry and inspected the project and found the officials guilty as they embezzled the money. The ACE has sent the accused behind bars.