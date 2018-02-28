SARGODHA - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to arrive in Chak 19/SB, PP-30 Kotmomin, where by-election is scheduled to be held on March 4. It is the hometown of late MPA Tahir Ahmad Sindhu and Nawaz Sharif will visit Sindhu's residence to condole his death with his family. The constituency fell vacant with the death of Tahir Sindhu. Though the PML-N awarded the ticket to nephew of the late MPA for the by-election to PP-30 but after the Supreme Court's verdict, the Election Commission has withdrawn electoral symbol of PML-N and he is now contesting the by-election as an independent candidate against PTI nominee Rao Sajid.