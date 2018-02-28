SIALKOT - Zarai Taraqiyaati Bank Limited (ZTBL) inaugurated Ostrich Farm in border village Satiyaal-Kingra.

Farmers have shown keen interest in the ostrich farming especially in the far-off border villages. Its officials highlighted the importance of ostrich farming and its benefits as well here.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony, Zonal Chief of ZTBL Sialkot Kaleem Akhtar said that the ostrich farm has been inaugurated formally. He said that there was a big scope of ostrich farming in Sialkot.

He said that following the government's policy, Zarai Taraqiyaati Bank Limited was providing Rs2 million soft-term loans to farmers for establishing ostrich farms.

He asked the local farmers to focus on the ostrich farming, saying that the farming sector had the big profit and benefits.

He said that the farmers take advantage of the special subsidies by adopting and promoting the ostrich farming.

10 HELD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 10 notorious human traffickers and their agents at Sialkot, Gujrat and Mandi Bahaud Din districts during crackdown.

Mufakhar Adeel, the FIA divisional deputy director, said that the FIA had arrested Riaz, Sarwar, Zaheer Abbas, Shoaib, Riasat Ali, Naseem, Usman, Mirza Sarwar, Rashid Mumtaz and Shabir and seized dozens of passports, air tickets, stickers, fake visa letters, different embassies' visa stickers, embossing machines and other related materials from the accused.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency had sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.