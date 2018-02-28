KARACHI - The Sindh government under Section 144 (1) has banned dumping of garbage has banned dumping of garbage at any place other than the specified, establishment of cattle/dairy farm in residential area of Mirpur Khas, manufacturing, sale, purchase and display of toy guns across the province.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government on Tuesday, no person, whether municipal staff, contractor’s staff or private citizen shall dump garbage at any place other than the place specified by the Government/ Municipal authorities as garbage dumping site and that no person shall put the garbage to fire throughout the Province of Sindh.

The provincial government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (1) CrPC imposed complete ban on establishment of cattle/ dairy farm in residential areas of district Mirpurkhas with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (1) CrPC imposed complete ban on manufacture, sale, purchase, use and display of toy guns / pistols in entire province of Sindh.

The SHO of concerned Police Station is authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators.