Lahore : The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, FBR, Lahore conducted a search and seizure operation at the business premises of M/s. United Auto Industries.

It is an assembler/manufacturer of automobiles, situated at 47-B, Johar Town, Lahore. The Directorate had credible information in its possession after examining the tax record of the taxpayer available on the FBR e-portal. The taxpayer is alleged to be involved in under-valuation of its products, non-payment of further tax and illegal adjustment of sales tax on purchases that are irrelevant to its production and supplies. The team conducted the raid after obtaining search warrant from the area magistrate in term of section 40 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and in the presence of witnesses and area police of the police station, Johar Town, Lahore.

During the search operation records, documents, laptops, desktops and server machines were taken into custody by the team of the Directorate.

Investigations are under way in the case and detection sales tax evasion amounting to hundreds of million rupees is expected. The Director of Intelligence & Investigation, IR, Lahore intends to conduct more such actions on those business which are involved with tax evasion and are causing huge losses to the national exchequer.