Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged India must reciprocate Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for dialogue and called for de-escalation before it is too late.

"It is the youth of the subcontinent who will pay in blood and coin for generations to come for the shortsighted decisions of a few today," Bilawal tweeted.

"Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s call for dialogue must be reciprocated, time to deescalate before it’s too late," the PPP chairman added.

It is the youth of the subcontinent who will pay in blood and coin for generations to come for the shortsighted decisions of a few today. Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s call for dialogue must be reciprocated, time to deescalate before it’s too late. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 28, 2019

Political leaders on Wednesday voiced their unflinching support for the government and armed forces of Pakistan in the face of Indian aggression over the past couple of days, which saw violation of Pakistani airspace by Indian jets and subsequent downing of Indian aircraft and capturing of a pilot.

Members of political parties also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer for a dialogue with New Delhi to give a chance to peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours.