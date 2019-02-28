Share:

Peshawar High Court Judge Justice Muhammad Ayub was shot and injured Thursday morning by unknown men, police said.

According to Cantt Superintendent of Police (SP) Qaseem Riaz, Justice Ayub was in his car when he was shot at by unknown assailants in Hayatabad’s Phase V area.

Justice Ayub's driver was also injured in the firing by unknown assailants on a motorcycle, police said. "The judge's car was shot at from all four sides with a pistol and Kalashnikov," officials added.

The injured judge, who was shifted to a hospital, is said to be out of danger.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth said the judge was shot in his arm and is out of danger. “I have asked the police to apprehend the attackers as soon as possible,” Justice Seth said.

In response to the incident, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has called for a strike and demanded the culprits behind the attack be apprehended as soon as possible.

Justice Mohammad Ayub Khan took the reins of the Peshawar High Court in 2017. Before his elevation, Justice Ayub served as judge of accountability court in Peshawar.

He also served as district and sessions judge and remained posted in different stations. Justice Ayub also served as registrar of the PHC.